Germany invites Chinese premier Li Qiang for talks in June

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited Chinese Premier Li Qiang for bilateral talks in capital Berlin on June 20, German officials said on Tuesday.

China’s State Council Information Office, which is responsible for media queries on behalf of the central government has not yet confirmed the Chinese Premier’s availability.

The German government is building a new strategy for China to reduce dependence on Asia’s economic superpower– a vital export market for German goods.

Chancellor Scholz in November last year became the first leader from the Group of Seven (G7) countries to visit Beijing since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Differences however remain between the two countries, from Germany pressing for more access for its companies in the Chinese market and German misgivings about Chinese investment in critical infrastructure in Germany.

Scholz’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, last week described a recent trip to China as “more than shocking” and said it was becoming more of a systemic rival than a trade partner. China in turn criticized as “vile” a trip by a German minister to Taiwan in March.

The German government aims to enlist China as a key partner on challenges like peace and climate change while setting out clearly defined rules to any changes to the status quo in Taiwan, according to a report by Bloomberg.

