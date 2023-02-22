Germany expels 2 Iranian embassy staff over death sentence handed out to German national
Sharmahd, a German-Iranian national, was sentenced to death on charges of “corruption on earth”, the Iran judiciary's Mizan news agency reported. Calling on Iran to reverse the ruling, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the sentence as unacceptable
Berlin: Germany has marked two employees of the Iranian embassy personae non gratae and ordered them to leave the country immediately in response to Iran sentencing a German national to death, a statement from the foreign office said on Wednesday.
Germany summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, adding: “He was informed that we do not accept the massive violation of the rights of a German citizen.”
“We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd’s death sentence and provide him with a fair appeal process based on the rule of law,” she added.
Calling on Iran to reverse the ruling, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the sentence as unacceptable. “The Iranian regime fights its own people in every possible way and disregards human rights,” Scholz wrote on Twitter.
Sharmahd, a German-Iranian national, was sentenced to death on charges of “corruption on earth”, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.
The verdict, however, can be appealed.
A foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the consulate was working to provide further support to the dual national and was in touch with the man’s relatives.
“We will continue to provide consular support to the extent that this is possible. I have already explained how difficult this is in Iran,” the spokesperson said.
“This is a first instance verdict and we will follow the progress of the situation,” he added.
Iran accused Sharmahd, who also has US residency, of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country. Tensions between Iran and the West have intensified in recent months, pushing already-stalled efforts to revive talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme further into the background. Germany has been a vocal supporter of European Union sanctions against Iran over its crackdown on protesters in the country.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nuclear watchdog IAEA team visits Iran to resolve ambiguities on Uranium enrichment activities
The visit comes after a report by Bloomberg News last week, strongly denied by Tehran, that its nuclear scientists have enriched uranium to 84 per cent purity, close to the 90 per cent threshold required to produce an atomic bomb
China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
The call for women’s rights is notable coming from Iran’s hardline Shiite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements
Volodymyr Zelenskyy presses Europe for more weapons 'as soon as possible'
As the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and Ukraine braces for a new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskyy is pushing ever harder for friendly nations to send tanks, jets and missiles