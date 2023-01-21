Germany expects more sanctions on Iran at EU foreign ministers’ meet in Brussels
The European Union is likely to add 37 individual entries to its existing sanctions against Iran on Monday. The European Parliament too, has urged the global body to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization at the earliest
Berlin: Foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) are expected to agree on imposing further sanctions targeting members of Iran’s infamous Revolutionary Guard Corps at their upcoming meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said.
“The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime,” the spokesperson told the media at a news conference in Berlin responding to a query on whether EU sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
The European Parliament has urged the global body to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization at the earliest.
“We will adopt the fourth package of sanctions against Iran on Monday and we believe we should already start working on the fifth one to list IRGC as a terrorist organization,” an EU diplomat said.
People aware of the development said 37 new names are expected to be blacklisted for human rights violations when the EU’s foreign ministers meet on Monday. The sanctions would mean the IRGC members would not be allowed to travel to the EU and any assets that they hold in Europe would be frozen.
The EU diplomat added, however, that the IRGC would not be sanctioned as an organization just yet. “If we do this, it has to be legally sound and that is being discussed right now. But it won’t be ready for Monday,” he said.
