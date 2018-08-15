Germany considers aid for animal feed after drought hits farmers

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Germany is considering temporarily relaxing some environmental rules to help farmers overcome a sharp rise in animal feed prices after this summer’s drought, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The government is considering allowing some ecological compensation conservation areas, land kept as meadows, to be used for animal feed, the ministry said.

Such conservation areas were set up as a condition for farmers receiving some EU subsidies to create a more environmentally-friendly agricultural system.

“The continued dry period is for farmers a great challenge,” the ministry said. “This is especially for livestock farms, which in some areas lack feed for their animals.”

German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner will report to the cabinet about the idea on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Germany is among north European countries suffering major crop damage after this summer's heatwave.

Germany’s 2018 grain harvest will be the lowest in 24 years after crops wilted under the highest summer temperatures since records started in 1881. Straw and hay is especially in short supply.

But the ministry said it would consider a major aid programme for farmers only after the official harvest statistics are available in late August.

Reporting by Michael Hogan

