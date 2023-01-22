Germany and France to back Ukraine 'as long as necessary' in its fight against Russia

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday France and Germany will support Ukraine for “as long as necessary” in its fight against Russia.

In a speech at the Sorbonne University to celebrate 60 years of post war Franco-German cooperation, Scholz said “We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support its needs for as long as necessary. Together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project,” he said

Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on the Leopard 2 battle tanks that Kyiv has long sought, is rooted at least partly in a post-World War II political culture of military caution, along with present-day worries about a possible escalation in the war.

On Friday, Germany inched closer to a decision to deliver the tanks, ordering a review of its Leopard stocks in preparation for a possible green light. There was still no commitment, however. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the suggestion that Germany was standing in the way but said, “we have to balance all the pros and contras before we decide things like that, just like that.”

With fresh tension between Russia and Ukraine emerged, the UK, Poland, Finland and the Baltic states joined hands to extend a helping hand to Kyiv by providing them not only diplomatic but militarily support as well. These countries have been lobbying for NATO members to provide heavy weapon and other supportive equipment to Ukraine.

Since the full-scale war began on February 24, Kyiv is desperately asking for heavy tanks to counter its planned counter-offensive operations.

With inputs from agencies.

