Germany agrees steps on migration, no camps of any kind: SPD leader

World Reuters Jul 06, 2018 03:06:02 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) has reached an agreement on migration with the other parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, its head said on Thursday, stressing that there would be no transit centres of any kind.

The parties agreed to speed up the process of returning asylum-seekers that had already registered in other EU countries, under existing EU rules, but there would be no unilateral action by Germany, SPD leader Andrea Nahles told reporters.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who had proposed turning back those asylum seekers at the border, a move that threatened to collapse the government, said he was very pleased by the agreement.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 03:06 AM

