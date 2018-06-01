German police caution residents in Lautenbach after wild cats escape Berlin zoo

Berlin: German police cautioned residents in the western town of Lautenbach to stay inside their homes after an undetermined number of lions and pumas broke out of a local zoo.

The police killed a bear that had escaped along with the lions and pumas. Police in nearby Pruem confirmed on Friday a report from the regional SWR broadcaster that the big cats had escaped from the zoo in the hilly Eifel area. Police say they are responding the situation but currently have no further details.

SWR reported that local authorities were warning all residents in the area, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, to remain indoors as they search for the animals.

The zoo could not immediately be reached for comment.