Berlin: A German physician was handed a two-year and nine-month prison sentence for improperly granting more than 4,000 people exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, a regional court in the south-western town of Weinheim convicted the doctor late Monday for issuing certificates to people from all over Germany, the vast majority of whom she had never met or examined. She had made the claim that masks were unhealthy for people’s health during the trial.

A three-year work ban and payment of the 28,000 euros ($29,550) she had earned for providing the medical certificates were also imposed on her in addition to the prison term.

Her secretary was fined 2,700 euros. Reports claim that the doctor’s lawyer intends to appeal the verdict.

The verdict and Germany’s pandemic restrictions were denounced by dozens of supporters who gathered outside the court in Weinheim, which is north of Heidelberg.

Masks were no longer required in many indoor settings in Germany last year, though they are still required on long-distance trains, in doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes, and on some regional public transportation.

Wearing a mask outside is recommended by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to prevent the spread of scarlet fever, the flu, and other contagious diseases.

At a time when the NHS is already overburdened, the viruses that are sweeping the nation are adding to the strain.

