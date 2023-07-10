German company Rheinmetall to manufacture armoured vehicles in Ukraine

Within the next 12 weeks, Rheinmetall will establish an armoured vehicle manufacturing facility in Ukraine, dismissing worries that other Western defence corporations may have about setting up shop there while Ukraine is at war with Russia.

According to CEO Armin Papperger, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer would also teach Ukrainians to maintain the tanks and other armoured vehicles built in the facility, which will be situated in the country’s western region.

“The Ukrainians will have to help themselves — if they always have to wait for Europeans or Americans over the next 10 or 20 years, that is not possible,” he was quoted as saying by the media.

Earlier this year, the business told the Rheinische Post newspaper that it intended to establish a €200 million ($218 million) battle tank facility in Ukraine, with the capacity to produce roughly 400 tanks annually.

Papperger announced on Thursday that under a licence, manufacturing workers would assemble and maintain Rheinmetall’s Fuchs armoured personnel carrier, which takes its name from the German word for fox.

In collaboration with the Ukrainian state-owned defence company Ukroboronprom, which will also be the plant’s owner, Rheinmetall (RNMBF) will run the facility. The businesses declared an agreement in May to increase Ukraine’s “defence technology capacities”.

A close ally of the current president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, reportedly told the media that Russia would retaliate by attacking any facilities Rheinmetall established in Ukraine.

According to Papperger, the factory could be shielded from a Russian assault.

“There are a lot of factories at the moment which are producing military goods [in Ukraine]. It is just another one — and we can protect that also,” he said.

Due in part to the Russian army’s advantage in the air, Ukrainian forces have had difficulty making significant progress in their counteroffensive that was begun a month ago.

For the time being, according to Papperger, finding more ammunition is more important than creating more tanks.

Next year, Rheinmetall will increase the number of artillery rounds it produces annually from 100,000 to 600,000. A large portion of this increased output will be sent to Ukraine, he said.

Theoretically, he continued, 60% of Ukraine’s need for artillery ammunition might be provided by Rheinmetall.

Germany announced last week that it will begin spending 2% of its GNP on defence in 2024, in accordance with a goal NATO has set for all of its members. However, Papperger claimed that wasn’t sufficient to safeguard the alliance from a hypothetical Russian assault.

He added that NATO should at least increase its objective to 3% of GDP since Europe would not be prepared to adequately defend itself in an armed battle with Russia.

According to Papperger, German parliamentarians last week tentatively agreed to pay Rheinmetall $6,5 billion (€6 billion) for ammunition, with a portion of that amount designated for Ukraine.

Contrarily, before the conflict in Ukraine, Rheinmetall may have anticipated spending two or three years negotiating a deal with the government; nowadays, deals are finalised in as little as four months.