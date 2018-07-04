German coalition parties make progress in migration talks - SPD's Nahles

BERLIN (Reuters) - The three political parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition have made progress in talks about setting up migration transit centres on the border with Austria but there is no agreement yet, SPD leader Andrea Nahles said on Tuesday.

"That's why we will continue these talks this week and we agreed to meet again on Thursday evening," Nahles told reporters after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting in the chancellery.

The proposal to set up migration transit centres at the border was agreed by Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their long-time Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) allies, but it also needs the backing of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Andrew Roche)

