German citizen sentenced to jail in Turkey can appeal verdict, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A German citizen who was sentenced to jail by a Turkish court can appeal the verdict, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, adding that Turkey's judiciary would then make its decision.

A Turkish court sentenced German citizen Patrick K. to more than six years in jail on terrorism charges, his lawyer said on Friday.

