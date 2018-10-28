You are here:
German citizen sentenced to jail in Turkey can appeal verdict, Erdogan says

World Reuters Oct 28, 2018 00:05:35 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A German citizen who was sentenced to jail by a Turkish court can appeal the verdict, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, adding that Turkey's judiciary would then make its decision.

A Turkish court sentenced German citizen Patrick K. to more than six years in jail on terrorism charges, his lawyer said on Friday.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2018 00:05 AM

