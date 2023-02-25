German Chancellor Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday on a two-day visit that is expected to further expand the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment.

Scholz will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11:45 am, covering the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral ties.

He is travelling to India a day after the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.“We see Russia and Ukraine (conflict) very high on the agenda in the meeting between German Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Modi. It will be a very important part of the agenda,” German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said on Wednesday.

People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the consequences of the conflict, especially on food and energy security, are expected to figure prominently during the deliberations.

The two leaders will also delve into the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness in the last few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on November 16 on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

Scholz will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am. After his talks with Modi, Scholz will attend a business meeting.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to lay a wreath at Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

The schedule put out by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the German Chancellor will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

On Sunday morning, Scholz will leave for Bengaluru and is set to depart from the city at around 5:30 pm.

