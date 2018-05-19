You are here:
Georgia shooting: One killed, another injured in incident outside Mount Zion High School in Clayton County

World IANS May 19, 2018 10:04:11 IST

Washington: A 40-year-old woman was killed and at least two others were wounded in a shooting incident in United States' Clayton County in Georgia, police said.

Representational Image. AP

At least two persons were shot at, of whom one has died near the Mt. Zion High School just south of the state capital Atlanta, the Clayton County police told Channel 2 Action News.

The victim with three shots in her chest was declared brought dead at Piedmont Henry Hospital late on Friday.

The Clayton County Fire Department said there were at least three victims "two with gunshot wounds", who were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said both victims were females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Centre when the incident occurred.

It was unclear if the people who were shot at were attending the graduation ceremony, the officer added. According to the officials, the shots were fired in the parking lot of the high school off Mt. Zion Road.

A 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Centre with gunshot wounds to the leg. A third woman, who was pregnant, was not shot rather she was injured after being pushed, the media reported.


