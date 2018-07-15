Georgia Police officers get suspended for arresting 24-year-old woman based on coin toss

Georgia: Two police officers in Georgia have been suspended after they used a coin toss to decide whether to arrest a 24-year-old motorist they stopped for speeding, police said.

The officers stopped the motorist in April when she was running late for work at an Atlanta hair salon and sped past them at around 130 kilometres per hour on a wet road, according to a police statement and video footage of the incident released by a local television station.

The two female police officers then discussed whether to give motorist Sarah Webb a speeding ticket or arrest her for reckless driving, according to a police statement released on Friday. They flipped a coin to decide— heads, they would make the arrest; tails meant release, according to the statement by the Roswell Police Department.

Officer Courtney Brown used a coin flip application on her mobile phone and the toss went against Webb, with Brown and the other officer, Kristee Wilson, giggling as they began to write up charges, according to the video.

Atlanta news station 11 Alive alerted Webb of the footage and she filed a request to see it, with its release leading to all charges being dropped against her at a 9 July court hearing. Webb could not immediately be reached for comment.

“I am appalled that any law enforcement officer would trivialise the decision-making process of something as important as the arrest of a person,” Roswell Police Department Chief Rusty Grant said in the statement, adding that an investigation had been launched and the officers were on administrative leave.