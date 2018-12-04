George W Bush, Jon Meacham, Laura Bush to deliver eulogies for George H.W. Bush at 5 December funeral

Former US President George W. Bush will deliver the marquee eulogy for his late father, former President George H.W. Bush, at Wednesday's funeral in Washington DC, according to latest reporting on the final journey of America's 41st president. Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Senator Alan Simpson and biographer Jon Meacham are others who are confirmed to speak during the events commemorating the United States’ 41st president, although the official line-up does not out the names of speakers. Former first lady Laura Bush will offer a reading, reports CBS News.

In capital city Washington DC, Bush is lying in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol until office rush hour on Wednesday. His casket will be transported by motorcade Wednesday morning to the National Cathedral, where a state funeral will be held at 11 a.m. EST - that's 9:30 pm IST. President Donald Trump, who ordered federal offices closed on Wednesday for a national day of mourning, is to attend with first lady Melania Trump.

A state funeral for George H.W. Bush will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C on 5 December, followed by a funeral service in Texas where America's 41st President will be laid to rest.

A timeline of the final journey, all times EST.

Wednesday, 12:30 p.m: After the state funeral concludes, Mr. Bush's casket will depart for Joint Base Andrews and then return to Texas.

Wednesday, 5:45 p.m: A service is held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston before Bush lies in state until Thursday at 6 a.m.

Thursday, 6 December, 11 am: Funeral service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

Thursday, 6 p.m: Bush is buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, after a private ceremony.

Bush will be buried at the gated family plot near his wife and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3. Barbara Bush died on 17 April at their Houston home. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other U.S. presidential couple.