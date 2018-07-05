Gaza teen shot by Israeli forces in May dies of injuries, says health ministry: 139 Palestinians killed so far in border clashes

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories): A Palestinian teen shot by Israeli forces in May during major clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds on Thursday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

"Mahmud al-Gharabli, 16, died after being injured in the head east of Gaza City on May 14," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Gharabli's death brings to at least 63 the number of Palestinians killed on that day, when thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence as the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on 30 March, at least 139 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The majority were involved in protests and clashes but others were seeking to breach or damage the border fence.

No Israelis have been killed.

Israel says its use of live fire is necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.