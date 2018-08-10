You are here:
World Reuters Aug 10, 2018 02:08:48 IST

Gaza situation 'very concerning': U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is watching developments in Gaza closely and believes the situation is very concerning but said Israel has a right to defend itself, the State Department said on Thursday.

"It's a very concerning situation that has taken place in Gaza," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing. "Overall, we condemn the launching of missile attacks into Israel and call for an end to the destructive violence."

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza on Wednesday night and early Thursday, and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets, including a long-range missile, deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 02:08 AM

