G7 to call on North Korea to get rid of nuclear weapons - senior EU official

Jun 06, 2018

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - G7 leaders will call on North Korea on Friday to get rid of its nuclear weapons if it wants sanctions against the country to be lifted, a senior European union official said on Tuesday.

The G7 are the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy. Their leaders are to meet in Canada on June 8-9.

"We expect a strong and united G7 message to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to deliver a complete, verifiable and irreversible de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula if the current sanctions pressure is to be gradually lifted," the official said ahead of the summit.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 01:06 AM

