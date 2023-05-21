G7 Summit: World leaders vow to stand by Ukraine for the long haul, give Zelenskyy chance to win over India and Brazil

Sending Russia a message from Japan, the Group of Seven Nations has vowed to stand by Ukraine for the long haul. Also, Zelenskyy has the chance to seek the support of countries like Brazil and India on the last day of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Leaders of the world’s leading democracies got together to express distrust of China as a trading partner and conveyed their determination to help Ukraine thwart Russian forces.

In the latest update on the Ukrainian border front, Russian armed forces have claimed to capture the key eastern city of Bakhmut following a months-long siege that marked the bloodiest battle of the war.

The leaders of the G7 nations – the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada – have debated how to respond as the conflict that began in February last year drags on.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the joint allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on the US-made F-16 jets sent a clear message to Russia that it should not expect to succeed in its invasion by prolonging the conflict.

Although US President Joe Biden has not made any commitments to deliver the warplanes, senior US officials assured G7 leaders about Washington’s willingness to join the training programmes.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that the G7 Summit is a good opportunity for Ukraine to convince big emerging countries like India and Brazil to support Kyiv in its war efforts.

Biden is planning to roll out a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine in Japan as well, according to a US official. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the package will include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers.

Zelenskiy has pushed the countries to go further on both economic and military measures.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.