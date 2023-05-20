World

G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Ukrainian president Zelenskyy in Japan's Hiroshima; first meeting since Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima

FP Staff May 20, 2023 15:19:52 IST
PM Narendra Modi and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year.

More details awaited

Updated Date: May 20, 2023 15:28:52 IST

