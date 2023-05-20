G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Ukrainian president Zelenskyy in Japan's Hiroshima; first meeting since Ukraine war
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.
This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year.
More details awaited
