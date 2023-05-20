G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Ukrainian president Zelenskyy in Japan's Hiroshima; first meeting since Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year.

More details awaited

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.