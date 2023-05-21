G7 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UK's Rishi Sunak
PM Modi arrived at the Group of Seven Leaders summit yesterday at the invitation of Fumio Kishida. Since then, he has held talks with various world leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak held bilateral talks on Sunday along the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.
PM Modi began his day by paying floral tributes at the Peace Memorial Museum where he also observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book.
Other leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also joined PM Modi in paying their respects.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/qf1VHiMl9i
— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023
Meanwhile, PM Modi also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the war broke. Modi conveyed India’s clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. “We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine,” he told Zelenskyy.
Prime Minister Modi reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier on Saturday. The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India’s G20 Presidency and Japan’s G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.
With inputs from agencies
