G7 Summit in France's Biaritzz ends: World leaders discussed trade wars, Brexit, climate change at forum

World FP Staff Aug 26, 2019 22:06:53 IST

G7 Summit in Frances Biaritzz ends: World leaders discussed trade wars, Brexit, climate change at forum

G7 leaders closed their summit on Monday with discussion on a number of issues including the fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest. But the summit was overshadowed by President Donald Trump's trade wars and questions over the group's unity. PTI

Narendra Modi visited the summit on Monday and highlighted India's efforts in putting digital technology to use to fight social inequalities through empowerment and inclusion during a G7 session on Digital Transformation here.Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of G-7 summit in Biarritz. PTI

At the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US president Donald Trump. Modi later stated that India and Pakistan would resolve all issues bilaterally. PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson charged around the G7 summit on Sunday as he battled to prepare for departure from the European Union. Donald Trump lavished praise on Johnson as the "right man" to lead his country into Brexit. PTI

Donald Trump lavished praise on UK prime minister Johnson as the "right man" to lead his country into Brexit. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment.In this picture, Modi is seen interacting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a session on Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate.PTI


Modi also highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment. In this picture, Modi is seen interacting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a session on Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate. PTI

French President Emmanuel Macron, Senegal's President Macky Sall, left, and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, attend a working session on "G7 Partnership with Africa" during the G7. PTI

French President Emmanuel Macron, Senegal's President Macky Sall,and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attended a working session on "G7 Partnership with Africa". PTI

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres - who attended Monday's climate talks - expressed hope that Americans themselves would help fight climate change even if their president doesn'tBiarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the G7 Summit, in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug 25, 2019. (Handout/PTI Photo)(PTI8_26_2019_000008B)

Prime  Narendra Modi shakes hands with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the G7 Summit, in Biarritz, France. PTI

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 22:06:53 IST

