G7 Summit: France, Japan vow to strengthen ties, develop 'exceptional partnership'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that they want to further deepen bilateral cooperation following this month’s agreement on accelerating discussions for a joint military exercise framework with Paris hoping to push for reciprocal access agreements.

Speaking ahead of the G7 Summit to be held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Kishida said that the meeting can be utilised as an opportunity for both countries to develop an “exceptional partnership.”

A statement by the Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry said, “In light of the Japan-France Foreign and Defense Ministers’ Meeting (“2+2″) held this month, the two leaders shared the view to advance concrete cooperation in areas such as cyber and space, as well as the implementation of joint training. As for the economic field, the two leaders shared the view to strengthen cooperation in the start-up sectors, including sending 100 Japanese entrepreneurs to France over a five-year period, and on civil nuclear energy.”

Both Japan and France agreed to instruct their respective militaries to make a permanent framework that would improve the administrative, legal, and political procedures to conduct joint military exercises.

The move comes after Japan announced in December its biggest military build-up since World War Two in a step away from its traditional pacifism. Japan has signed reciprocal access agreements (RAA) with Australia and the United Kingdom.

RAAs facilitate the entry of foreign personnel and equipment easier for the visiting force. Paris hopes to secure RAAs with Japan.

Macron said, “I also hope that we will be able to pursue the bilateral roadmap defined together, which has now been finalised, which will allow us to make our bilateral cooperation even stronger for the years to come.”

Both countries have held joint military exercises over the past few years bilaterally and even as part of a wider group.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in East Asia and affirmed to continue to coordinate closely in addressing issues related to China, and in dealing with North Korea, including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue.

“With regard to addressing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the two leaders affirmed to continue severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine. The two leaders also concurred that they would send robustly to the world the determination of the G7 to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law, and demonstrate the unwavering solidarity with Ukraine at the G7 Hiroshima Summit,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.