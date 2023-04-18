G7 foreign ministers demand 'immediate reversal' of Taliban ban on women's working rights

Karuizawa: G7 foreign ministers demanded on Tuesday the “immediate reversal” of an Afghan ban on women working for NGO’s and the UN.

According to AFP, the top diplomats said, “We call for the immediate reversal of unacceptable decisions restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the latest bans prohibiting Afghan women from working for NGOs and the UN.”

The group also slammed the Taliban authorities’ “systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls and discrimination against the members of religious and ethnic minorities,” reported AFP.

Taliban authorities triggered international outrage this month after extending a December ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organisations to include the UN.

They have dismissed criticism of the move, claiming that it is an internal matter that must be “respected by all sides.”

According to the UN, the ban forces it to make a “appalling choice” about whether or not to continue operations in Afghanistan.

It claims it is unable to comply with the ban because it is “illegal under international law, including the UN Charter.”

Since seizing power in 2021, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women based on their interpretation of Islam, including prohibiting them from higher education and many government jobs, reported AFP.

With inputs from agencies

