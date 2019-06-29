G20 won't include in communique need to resist protectionism - Nikkei

OSAKA (Reuters) - Group of 20 leaders will forgo including in its communique a phrase calling for the need to resist protectionism when they conclude their two-day meeting in Osaka, western Japan, on Saturday, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Instead, the G20 heads are seeking to reach an agreement to mention in the communique the importance of promoting a free, fair and non-discriminatory trade system, the economic daily reported on Saturday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

