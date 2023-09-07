G20 Summit: US President Biden to arrive in Delhi tomorrow, to hold discussions with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden is all set to travel to New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the summit begins.

Starting Friday, the US president will have a packed schedule for three days. Following his departure from the US, Biden will travel to Ramstein, Germany on Friday for a brief stopover and will arrive in New Delhi on the same day.

Biden’s schedule

The US President will, on Saturday, participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth”.

Later in the day, he will participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family”. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. He will end his day with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

Biden is then scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Modi-Biden discussion

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold discussions on the agenda of G20, particularly on economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities.

However, the National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby said that there is very little possibility that PM Modi and President Biden will discuss climate and the ongoing Ukraine war.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

With inputs from ANI