G20 Summit: Narendra Modi addresses informal meeting; Saudi prince and Vladimir Putin share jovial moments

World FP Staff Feb 23, 2019 15:06:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with several world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. Twitter/@PIB_India

Addressing an informal meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries, he said that terrorism and radicalisation were the biggest challenges the world was facing and underlined the need for the BRICS and G20 countries to work together to strengthen the UN counter terrorism framework. Twitter/@PIB_India

Apart from Modi, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil president Michel Temer were also present at the meeting. Twitter/@MEAIndia

World leaders welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, showing he was no pariah less than two months after the kingdom killed a dissident journalist. Prince Mohammed and Russian President Vladimir Putin both grinned broadly and shook hands robustly as leaders converged for a group photo. AP

Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shared an enthusiastic greeting. The summit marks a quick return to the international stage for Mohammed bin Salman after his country came under fire for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. AP

President Donald Trump chatted with the leaders of Canada, Japan and France during a group photo session at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. AP

But the US walked by — without appearing to acknowledge — Mohammed bin Salman and Putin. AP

G20 leaders later opened annual talks stalked by the deepest divisions since their first summit 10 years ago, with Trump under fire for destroying the group's past consensus on trade and climate change.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 15:06:17 IST

