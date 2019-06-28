G20 Summit in Japan: Narendra Modi holds 'JAI' trilateral meeting with Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe; connectivity, infra in Indo-Pacific region key focus

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Osaka on Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan & India in Osaka on the sidelines of #G20Summit : Japan, America and India, 'JAI', means victory. pic.twitter.com/FQa52k8sMC — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," Modi tweeted later.

Later, the prime minister met Trump separately.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the 28-29 June summit. This will be Modi's sixth G-20 Summit.

