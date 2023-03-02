G20 India meet: 'Putin can end Ukraine war if he wants, urge Russia to rejoin arms control pact with US,' says Blinken

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that “every country continues to bear the cost of Russia’s aggression.”

Speaking on the Ukraine war post the meeting of G20 foreign ministers here, Blinken said “It’s a war that president Putin can end tomorrow if he chose to do so. We worked hard to prevent it.”

Notably, the statement comes hours after Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the Ukraine war began.

“I spoke briefly with Russian FM Lavrov today. I urged Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the new START Treaty,” he added.

