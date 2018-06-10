You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

G-7 Summit: Photo of Angela Merkel, Donald Trump captures tensions at Quebec meet

World AP Jun 10, 2018 15:59:13 IST

Frankfurt, Germany: One photo is telling it all about tensions at the G-7 summit.

A picture of US president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel displaying less-than-friendly body language is turning out to be a defining image of the contentious meeting of the Group of Seven leaders of the world's advanced economies.

Donald Trump at G7 Summit

German chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with US president Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. AP

The picture, snapped by German government photographer Jesco Denzel, shows a standing Merkel with hands firmly planted on a table staring down at Trump, who is seated with his arms folded and eyes glaring. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe stands next to Trump as French president Emmanuel Macron leans in next to Merkel.

The photo was tweeted by Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert. Shortly afterward, the White House issued a photo showing Trump speaking as Merkel, Abe, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau listen.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 15:59 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores