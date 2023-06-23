Future is brighter when India, US stand together: PM Modi to US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a host of themes in his almost hour-long address to American lawmakers at a joint session of the US Congress. He emphasised India’s commitment to climate goals, women’s empowerment, the fight against terrorism and other key issues.

Responding to a post by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, PM Modi said that he is “eager to enhance our bilateral cooperation, fostering an even stronger bond between our countries.”

McCarthy in a tweet said, “It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations.”

'Enthusiastic about elevating cooperation in futuristic sectors'

PM Modi told US Vice President Kamala Harris that India-US partnership holds immense protentional for this century and "I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors."

Welcoming the Indian Prime Minister, Harris said, "The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level — from space, to defense, to emerging technology and supply chains."

Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors. https://t.co/BLcYI0Zh1c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'Challenges India-US face can be effectively addressed'

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said that the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister came at a "consequential moment in our two countries’ relationship. We face common challenges, and share a commitment to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open."

Responding to McConnell's post, PM Modi said, "Indeed McConnell, our meeting comes at a crucial time. The challenges we face can be effectively addressed, guided by the values we share. Our nations will continue to work together to uphold these ideals for the prosperity of our nations and the planet."

Indeed @LeaderMcConnell, our meeting comes at a crucial time. The challenges we face can be effectively addressed, guided by the values we share. Our nations will continue to work together to uphold these ideals for the prosperity of our nations and the planet. https://t.co/CosvruPZ5G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'Future is brighter when India-US stand together'

In a reply to a post by Senator Chuck Schumer, PM Modi said, "Looking forward to strengthening our ties and continuing our work towards shared goals. The future is brighter when our nations stand together."

Thank you for the warm welcome @SenSchumer. It's always an honor to address friends at the US Congress. Looking forward to strengthening our ties and continuing our work towards shared goals. The future is brighter when our nations stand together. https://t.co/LgWtTnWCcg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'India-US bond as world's largest democracies is fundamental'

Responding to tweets of all the US lawmakers and replying to Congressman Seth Magaziner, Modi said: "Together, we can shape a world that is more peaceful, stable and inclusive."

Magaziner said the US-India relationship is vital. "As the world’s two largest democracies, we must work together to advance democratic values and ensure our shared prosperity."

Responding to this, PM Modi said, "Our bond as the world's largest democracies is fundamental. The shared democratic values that bind us will guide our collaboration towards a prosperous future."

Indeed @Rep_Magaziner, our bond as the world's largest democracies is fundamental. The shared democratic values that bind us will guide our collaboration towards a prosperous future. Together, we can shape a world that is more peaceful, stable and inclusive. https://t.co/MjaDTEGjY3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'India-US shall keep working to further cement economic partnership'

Praising Modi, Republican Representative of Arkansas French Hill said the Indian Prime Minister delivered a "passionate address about the importance of the relationship between the US and India during a joint meeting of Congress."

PM Modi thanked Hill for his "gracious" words and said, "The thriving Indian community all across USA truly embodies the strong cultural ties between our nations. We shall keep working to further cement our economic and strategic partnership for global good."

Thank you @RepFrenchHill for your gracious words. The thriving Indian community all across USA truly embodies the strong cultural ties between our nations. We shall keep working to further cement our economic and strategic partnership for global good. https://t.co/UqvZdrSvRJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'Together India, US will continue to deepen ties for secure future'

Congressman Mike Lawler thanked PM Modi and all of India for the friendship and alliance between both the countries. "I look forward to our ongoing partnership economically, military, and diplomatically," Lawler said.

Responding to his tweet, PM Modi said, "Together, we will continue to deepen our economic, security and diplomatic ties for a secure and prosperous future."

Together, we will continue to deepen our economic, security and diplomatic ties for a secure and prosperous future. Thank you Congressman @RepMikeLawler for joining today’s US Congress session. https://t.co/fD0MshDuYo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'Eagerly anticipate growth of US-India strategic ties'

Responding to a post by Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, PM Modi said, "I also eagerly anticipate the growth of our strategic ties, notably in tech, defence and finance."

Glad to have met you @RepMalliotakis. I also eagerly anticipate the growth of our strategic ties, notably in tech, defence and finance. https://t.co/WA6h0AL8o8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

'India-US friendship indeed stands robust'

The friendship between India and US "indeed stands robust", said PM Modi as he responded to the post shared Representative Don Bacon.

"I share your sentiment and look forward to further strengthening this important alliance," the Indian PM said.

Earlier, Bacon tweet, "Today we welcome Narendra Modi for a historic visit between two of the world’s largest and oldest democracies. Our friendship with India is strong, and I have great appreciation for this critical ally."

Gratitude for your kind words, @RepDonBacon. The friendship between our nations indeed stands robust. I share your sentiment and look forward to further strengthening this important alliance. https://t.co/XaKDGJOP51 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

Sharing pictures of his address to US Congress, PM Modi said, "Gratitude to all the members of Congress who attended today. Your presence signifies the strength of India-USA ties and our shared commitment to a better future. I look forward to continued partnership in fostering global peace and progress."

Honoured to address the US Congress. Gratitude to all the members of Congress who attended today. Your presence signifies the strength of India-USA ties and our shared commitment to a better future. I look forward to continued partnership in fostering global peace and progress. pic.twitter.com/7VSVT3Hr05 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. He is also just the second international leader, after Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, to be granted the honour more than once.

