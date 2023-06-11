'Further Than It Looks': Chinese woman brawls after being charged $10,000 for saving her life on Mt. Everest Summit

A Chinese woman narrowly escaped death while climbing Mount Everest but allegedly declined to pay the Sherpa guide a rescue fee of $10,000 (Rs 8.2 lakh).

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident occurred on May 18 when a Sherpa guide, while accompanying climber Fan Jiangtao towards the summit, discovered the unconscious Liu, a 50-year-old woman from Hunan Province in central China.

Climber Fan Jiangtao abandoned his own summit aspirations to assist in Liu’s rescue, according to the report.

However, due to severe weather conditions, the two men were only able to move Liu a distance of 200 meters.

If it were not for saving a dying climber on their way to the peak of Mt Qomolangma, Chinese climbers Fan Jiangtao and Xie Ruxiang would have been on the top on May 18. But they did not regret it because it’s a person’s life. #hero #lifesaver #mountain #China pic.twitter.com/dvGMhQSmsC — The Tide (@TideNewsZJ) May 30, 2023

Climber Fan Jiangtao then proceeded alone in search of additional help and encountered Xie Ruxiang, another climber affiliated with the Hunan Provincial Mountain Climbing Association. Xie, too, sacrificed his own summit goals to assist in rescuing the woman.

According to SCMP, the Sherpa guide accompanying Xie, who was the strongest climber among them, initially hesitated to provide assistance.

However, after being promised a $10,000 incentive, he agreed to aid in the rescue effort.

Sherpa guides assume the responsibility of leading mountaineers to the summit in adverse weather conditions, preparing their equipment, and often carrying a significant portion of their gear.

The cost for their services ranges from $8,000 (Rs 6.5 lakh) to $10,000 (Rs 8.2 lakh), as reported by the outlet.

Working collaboratively, four men joined forces to rescue Liu on Mount Everest. The experienced guide carried her on his back while the two climbers took turns keeping her legs elevated to improve blood circulation.

After several days of treatment, Liu successfully recovered at the base camp.

According to the report, Ms Liu had reached the summit and was preparing to descend when she encountered difficulties.

Climber Mr. Fan stated that when the Sherpa guide inquired about the rescue fee, Ms Liu refused to pay the full amount. “Each of us gave the guide tips of $1,800 (1.48 lakh), and she mentioned that she would give $1,500 (Rs 1.2 lakh) as tips.

Regarding the $10,000 (Rs 8.2 lakh) rescue fee, Liu insisted on paying only $4,000 (Rs 3.2 lakh),” he revealed in an interview.

This incident left Mr Fan angered, and he told her, “Since that is your attitude, I don’t want a cent from you. You don’t need to give me any money.”

Fan, who had spent 40 days preparing for the climb and invested $56,000 (Rs 46 lakh) in reaching the summit, expressed his frustration.

“I was unwilling to give up on my plan to reach the peak. Furthermore, I paid the rescue fee. I don’t know what to say. I am just wondering why she is reluctant to pay,” he added.

Adding to the controversy, Mr Fan mentioned that Ms Liu did not express gratitude to the group. “She is so ungrateful! We no longer wish to associate with her,” he stated.

Following the incident, Ms Liu faced severe online criticism, but the compassionate climbers urged people to show tolerance and refrain from abusing her.

