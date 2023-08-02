Funeral homes cash in on Barbie's success, advertise pink coffins for sale

Taking Greta Gerwig’s Barbie induced obsession to new heights now, a Mexican funeral home is offering film-inspired pink coffins to dedicated fans. As per a report by The Independent, the move comes in line with the film’s box-office success which has subsequently opened up opportunities for female directors to tell women-oriented stories. The report further illustrates the creative use of slogans by companies to advertise their products.

One such service provider Olivares Funeral Home, took to TikTok to advertise their promotion. The firm used “So you can rest like Barbie” to showcase its new “Barbie House” casket design. Other funeral homes, based in El Salvador and across Latin America are also cashing in on the Barbie film success by joining the trend of selling bright pink coffins.

The post was shared on microblogging site X by a user named Dr. Lynda Barnes.

Check out the post:

Funeral homes offering bright pink Barbie-themed coffins

You’ve heard of Barbie’s Dreamhouse — now you can have Barbie’s dream coffin. If you, like Barbie, ever think about dying, your existential crisis can now be Barbie-themed. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie has inspired a… pic.twitter.com/F0rdjOkqEU — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) August 1, 2023

One such funeral home, Alpha and Omega in Ahuachapán, El Salvador, was ahead of the trend and launched their pink coffin about a year ago. Isaac Villegas, an undertaker with the home told Jam Press that the interest spiked further post the movie’s release, leading them to offer an additional 30 per cent discount for those interested. “We wanted to promote the pink coffin as it has become a trend and people have contacted us. Of the 40 people who inquired about it, we have already closed a contract with at least 10 prospective clients,” Villegas said. He further added that they eventually ran out of stock.

Marketing gimmick

The New York Post, citing Jam Press, quoted a promotional clip for the vibrant casket as, “This coffin, with its striking bright pink colour, represents the spark and energy of those unforgettable moments they lived.” Calling it ‘a celebration full of love, colours and unforgettable memories’, it further added, “It is a reminder that our stories deserve to be remembered and celebrated with colour and vibrancy.”

The newspaper also quoted one such local, who admitted that they “want one when die,” while another suggested that “Eternal rest doesn’t look so horrible anymore.”

The global-hit Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s movie set a high bar for film marketing’s future. Funeral homes are the latest to join the race already been led by brands, influencers, and the food industry as a whole contributing to the ‘Barbiecore’ trend.

Earlier, a giant 3D ad in front of Dubai’s astounding skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, stunned the internet. As clips showcasing the marketing gimmick appeared online, internet users were marvelled at the enormity.

The movie’s plot revolves around Barbie and Ken frolicking in Barbie Land. However, once they are exposed to the real world, they discover both the joys and perils of living alongside people.