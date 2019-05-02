Full text: Pakistan foreign ministry orders assets freeze, travel ban on Masood Azhar after UNSC designates JeM chief global terrorist

Editor's Note: The UN's sanctions committee designated Pakistan-based Masood Azhar, leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a global terrorist over his ties to Al-Qaeda. Masood was listed after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal moved by the US, France along with the UK to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday, Pakistan ordered an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on Masood. Following is the full text of the order published by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

ISLAMABAD, WEDNESDAY, May 01, 2019

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Islamabad the 01st May 2019

S.R.0.500 (I)/2019 dated 01 May 2019 - WHEREAS the United Nations Security Council vide its Resolutions Nos. 1267 (6999), 1333 (2000), 1373 (2001), 6390 (2002), 1455 (2003), 1526 (2004), 1617 (2005), 1735 (2006), 1822 (2008), 1904 (2009), 1988 (2011), 1989 (2011), 2082 (2082), 2083 (2012). 2133 (2014), 2160 (2014), 2161 (2014) 2170(2014), 2178(2014), 2199 (2015), 2253 (2015) and 2368 (2017) has directed to apply travel restrictions, arms embargo and to freeze the funds and other financial resources of certain individuals and entities;

2. AND WHEREAS through paragraph 1 of United Nations Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Security Council has decided that all States shall take the following measures as previously imposed by paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000), paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1390 (2002), paragraphs 1 and 4 of resolution 1989 (2011), and paragraph 2 of resolution 2253 (2015) with respect to ISIL (also known as Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities:

Asset Freeze

(a) Freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of these individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, including funds derived from property owned or controlled directly or indirectly, by them or by persons acting on their behalf or at their direction, and ensure that neither these nor any other funds, financial assets or economic resources are made available, directly or indirectly for such persons’ benefit, by the nationals or by persons within their territory;

Travel Ban

(b) Prevent the entry into or transit through their territories of these individuals, provided that nothing in this paragraph shall oblige any State to deny entry or require the departure from its territories of its own nationals and this paragraph shall not apply where entry or transit is necessary for the fulfillment of a judicial process or the Committee determines on a case-by-case basis only that entry or transit is justified;

Arms Embargo

(c) Prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer to these individuals, groups, undertakings and entities from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types including weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and spare parts for the aforementioned, and technical advice, assistance or training related to military activities;

3. AND WHEREAS through paragraph 13 of United Nations Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Security Council reiterated that all States shall ensure that their nationals and persons in their territory not make available economic resources to ISIL, Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities, recalls also that this obligation applies to the direct and indirect wade in oil and refined oil products, modular refineries, and related material including chemicals and lubricants, and other natural resources, and comply with their obligation to ensure that their nationals and persons within their territory do not make donations to individuals and entities designated by the Committee or those acting on behalf of or at the direction of designated individuals of entities;

4. AND WHEREAS the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948) enjoins upon the Federal Government to apply certain measures for giving effect to the decisions of the United Nations Security Council;

5. AND WHEREAS the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues S.R.0.s under the UN Security Council Act 1948 (XIV of 1948) to apply certain measures for giving effect to the decisions of the UN Security Council and to reflect changes / updates made by the 1267/1989/2253/2368 ISIL (Da‘esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to the list of individuals / entities subject to these measures;

6. AND WHEREAS the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far issued 341 S.R.Os to date in this regard;

7. NOW, THEREFORE, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948), the Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented including in particular that individuals and entities listed in the Annex to this order reflecting the updates made by the 1267/1989/2253 ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council till date, shall stand subjected to the asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo in accordance with the aforesaid resolutions and as mentioned in paragraph 2 above;

8. NOW THEREFORE, the Annex to this order contains the additional update made to 1267/ 1989/2253 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, as of 01 May 2019, and will be subject to sanction measures in line with paragraph 7 above;

9. NOW THEREFORE, all concerned may take actions as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions against these fisted individuals and entities and, whereas any subsequent change to the list of individuals and entities will be communicated through issuance of S.R.O.s;

10. AND WHEREAS through paragraph 59 of United Nations Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Security Council has decided that all States are required to take all possible measures, in accordance with their domestic laws and practices, to notify or inform in a timely manner the listed individual or entity of the listing as provided in the relevant resolutions, the Committee's procedures for considering delisting requests, including the possibility of submitting such a request to the Ombudsperson in accordance with paragraph 43 of resolution 2083 (2012) and the provisions of resolution 1452 (2002) regarding avaitable exemptions, including the possibility of submitting such requests through the Focal Point mechanism;

Annexure

On 1 May 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below lo its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.422 Name: 1: MOHAMMED 2: MASOOD 3: AZHAR 4: ALVI

Name (original script):

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 10 Jul. 1968 b) 10 Jun. 1968 POB: Bahawalpur, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) MasudAzhar b) Wali Adam Isah c) Wali Adam Esah Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 1 May 2019 Other information: Founder of Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019). Former leader of Harakat ul-Mujahidin / HUM (QDe.008). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/xxxx

Sd-/

(Ahmad Farooq)

Director General (CT)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The full text has been reproduced from website of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has not been edited by Firstpost for style and clarity

