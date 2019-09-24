FULL SPEECH of Greta Thunberg's blistering UN address: Eyes are on you, if you fail young generation we will never forgive you, says 16-year-old

Delivering a blistering speech at the United Nations Summit on Monday, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg on Monday accused world leaders of betraying the youth through inaction over the global climate crisis.

In an emotionally-charged speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, Thunberg told member nations that the young generation would "never forgive" them if they don't act on climate change with immediacy.

She added, bluntly, "you are failing us, But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you."

Displeased with the efforts of world powers in combating climate crisis, Thunberg said, "This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to me for hope? How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"

Thunberg was speaking directly to dozens of Heads of State and Government, business leaders, and senior representatives from civil society from around the world, who lined up to promise far-reaching steps to beat climate change, at the day-long event.