From wedding gowns to army assault vests, Ukraine’s top bridal fashion brand does it all

As the Ukrainian armed forces continue to battle the invading Russian troops from reaching the capital city of Kyiv, a bridal fashion brand has switched to making clothes for the country’s soldiers and medical workers

As the Ukrainian armed forces continue to battle the invading Russian troops from reaching the capital city of Kyiv, a bridal fashion brand has switched to making clothes for the country’s soldiers and medical workers.

According to a report by CNN, Ukrainian fashion brand Milla Nova, known for its exquisite wedding gowns, is now engaged in producing assault vests and military nets.

In a post shared on Instagram, the brand said that along with making brides happy, they are also focusing on saving Ukraine.

“Along with wedding gowns, we produce clothes for our defenders and medics,” Milla Nova added. “We are trying to help as much as we possibly can and encourage everyone to unite and help too. Only together we can overcome evil with good.”

Let’s find out more about the fashion brand that is making military attire for Ukraine’s forces:

The employees of Milla Nova, which has bridal boutiques in across 50 countries including the US, UK, France and China, have been working over the last two weeks to fulfill international orders while also making assault vests and military nets for the Ukrainian forces and medical workers.

"Along with making brides around the globe happy, we are focused on saving our country," said the company's CEO Ulyana Kyrychuk, as per the CNN report.

Kyrychuk said that they have already supplied 1,500 such items.

The CEO had started putting a series of plans ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine “with the people in mind”.

To help Kyrychuk in her cause, many staff of Milla Nova are making long journeys through Lviv to reach the factories.

The report said that the staff is working overtime to meet their regular orders while helping with Ukraine’s defence efforts by making military attire.

Kyrychuk said that her management team is working “around the clock” to handle business processes and pay the workers. The employees, she said, were paid in February.

"My main goal as CEO is to protect people and ensure their tomorrow," she said.

She added that the company is also ready to take on new employees, who have recently become refugees.

The company currently employs 600 workers, 70 of which have been evacuated to the Polish capital of Warsaw following the Russian invasion.

A makeshift workshop has been set up in Warsaw for the evacuated workers.

Milla Nova is also creating dresses in the colour of the Ukrainian flag, with plans of using them to help collect money for the war-torn country.



With inputs from agencies