From letters to airplane tickets; this librarian has collected over 400 items in books left by visitors

Libraries are among the favourite places for book lovers and people who love to live in silence surrounded by books. While many sit in libraries and indulge in their favourite books, some also choose to borrow some for a brief period before returning them. There are also people who often leave some of their own belongings, generally bookmarks inside the books. Speaking of which, a librarian in California has found an inevitable interest in collecting such unique bookmarks left by visitors in the books they return. In her 20 years of working as a librarian, Sharon McKellar has no doubt made an interesting assortment of objects tucked into the pages of borrowed books.

Starting from grocery lists, postcards, polaroid photographs, airplane tickets, notes, recipes, concert tickets, and even love letters, Sharon has seen it all and has now turned it into her passion. The woman who works at the Oakland Public Library in California also runs an independent page on the library’s website where all the forgotten mementoes are uploaded for public viewing.

In a video shared by Now This News, the woman shares her journey and experience after coming upon such discoveries. Stating that she has collected a lot of things in the past 10 years, Sharon shared that so far she has found nearly 400 items from the library books. All of these are uploaded on the library’s website in a collection called the “Found in a Library Book” where there is also a separate section for things left by children.

Bookmarks, polaroids, plane tickets — these are among the items one librarian has found left behind in books over the last 10 years. Here’s how her collection has grown into an archive of her community. 📚 pic.twitter.com/BfjPN4pcVq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2023

Notably, the library in a bid to brainstorm McKellar's favourite habit also ensures to send every 'discovered' item to her which she scans and shares on the website.

As reported by CBS News, the librarian while speaking about her idea to collect such items said, "I put out a call to other library staff, just to see if anybody had anything they'd be willing to share, and was just totally inundated with other people's little collections of things they had found. As soon as I realized that it wasn't just me who had these things and enjoyed these things, it was an easy decision to keep it going."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.