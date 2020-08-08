From 'home of Yo Semites to Lord of the Thighs', best Twitter reactions to Donald Trump's ‘Thighland’ gaffe

The error, coming just days after Trump mispronounced Yosemite National Park's name as “Yo Semites”, resulted in much mockery and mirth on social media.

US president Donald Trump, speaking at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, sent Twitter into a frenzy after mispronouncing Thailand as 'Thighland'.

According to a report in Metro.co.uk, Trump said that in 2017, Whirlpool won relief from the ITC (US International Trade Commission), before going on to add that competitors shifted production to "Thighland" and Vietnam.

Trump quickly repeated himself to correct the pronunciation of Thailand, adding, "‘Two places that – I like their leaders very much – do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore."

The last time Trump went to Thighland, it cost him $130,000. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 6, 2020

CNN contributor Paul Begala tweeted, "Thighland is the home of the Yo Semites."

Another posted, "Good thing there wasn't a geography portion on that cognitive test."

American journalist Dave Weigel wrote: "A little afternoon trivia: The chief executive of Thighland is the Lord of the Thighs, not the prime minister."

Thighland is just north of Kneecaragua. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) August 6, 2020

Legendary journalist Dan Rather took to Twitter to slam Trump:

When you see “Thighland” trending there are really only two options. An infomercial gone horribly wrong. Or the President of the United States. Come to think of it, aren’t those the same thing? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 6, 2020

Trump has had a busy day, earlier launching a personal attack on Joe Biden and even questioning the former vice-president's faith in God.

The US president claimed, “He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio."

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates responded by saying that Biden's faith is at the core of who he is and that "he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship.”