Islamabad: Less than a year after deadly floods wreaked havoc across Pakistan leaving the country’s economy into severe crisis, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted strong possibility of the nation witnessing another deluge this year.

The authority said there is a 72 per cent chance of devastating floods in Pakistan this year, ARY News reported.

The rapid increase in the temperature, glacier melting and early monsoon are some of the reasons which can result in another floods-like in Pakistan, said NDMA chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider in a briefing to Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Amid concerns, the Pakistani authority along with the country’s climate change ministry are monitoring 17 satellites, the official said, adding that 36 flood early warning systems will be placed.

Haider has warned the committee that Pakistan will land in a huge economic crisis if similar situation like last year occurs in the country.

Pakistan Floods 2022

The catastrophic floods in Pakistan last year resulted in the destruction of over 1,76,153 acres of crops and affected 4,66,366 homes, as per the latest figures by the National Flood Response Coordination Committee (NFRCC), ARY News reported.

Over 3,90,201 homes have been affected while 124 people died amid floods in Balochistan, while in Gilgit Baltistan, 23 people were reportedly killed, and 8,479 homes were affected due to floods.

On the other hand, 26 people died in Sindh, while 10,721 acres of crops were lost. Over 33,301 homes were affected, 85 people dead, and at least 10,048-acre crops were affected by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Punjab, 2,328 homes were demolished.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.