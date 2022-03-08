From Australia to United States, Russia releases list of 'unfriendly countries'

The Russian government noted that citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from this list will have to pay them in rubles

The Russian government has issued a list of countries which are "taking unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," and has imposed sanctions against Moscow. The list refers to nations that have introduced economic sanctions in response to special military operation of Russian forces in Ukraine.

The list includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, reported TASS News Agency.

The government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles. The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).

These nations have issued sanctions against Russia, Russian oligarchs, and president Vladimir Putin himself, which have all contributed to the collapse of the ruble.

Russia invaded Ukraine last month, but its forces faced fierce opposition from Ukrainian troops. Russia has since stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities, with international observers accusing Russian forces of targeting civilians.

A growing number of multinational businesses have already cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.

Japanese automaker Nissan was the latest to say it is planning to halt production at its Russia plant.

More countries were also issuing sanctions. On Tuesday, the Australian government said it was placing sanctions on Moscow’s “propagandists and purveyors of disinformation” who legitimatize Russia’s invasion as the “de-nazification” of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that Australia was sanctioning 10 “people of strategic interest to Russia” for their role in encouraging hostility toward Ukraine.

The New Zealand government also said it plans to fast track legislation that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on 24 February, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

