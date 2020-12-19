French trans youth dies by suicide after tensions with school officials; students hold protests
Classmates said Fouad, 17, had recently decided to go public about identifying as female and had been summoned to speak with a school official after she wore a skirt to class
Lille: About 100 teenagers rallied in northern France to pay homage to a transgender student who killed herself this week after facing tensions with school officials for wearing a skirt to class, a case that has drawn online indignation and national attention to the issue of gender identity.
The students held a sit-in and a moment of silence outside the entrance to the Fenelon High School in Lille as school started Friday, expressing their anger and distress at the suicide of their classmate Fouad.
Fouad, 17, killed herself Tuesday in a shelter where she had been staying, the school district said in a statement. She was identified only by her first name according to French policy for protecting minors. A psychological support programme was put in place for the students.
Classmates said Fouad had recently decided to go public about identifying as female and been summoned to speak with a school official after she wore a skirt to class.
In a video that Fouad shared with friends and online, she is heard talking with the official, who argues heatedly that the teenager was upsetting others in the school. Fouad is in tears.
The suicide prompted calls for more concerted efforts in the French education system to address gender identity issues in classrooms and to protect transgender students.
France's minister for diversity, Elisabeth Moreno, tweeted that suicide in the transgender community is seven times the average, adding, "We must absolutely fight transphobia, everywhere."
Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer tweeted, "Fouad's death challenges our society about everything we must do to ensure that everyone's rights are respected."
Fouad's fellow students were upset that the school's announcement about her death referred to Fouad as a male pupil, and said some teachers refused to refer to Fouad as "she". Fouad's supporters put up signs around the school supporting trans rights that school officials took down, before later agreeing to repost them amid uproar.
Activist groups say several thousand people in France are transgender, and that they face routine abuse or discrimination despite regulations against it.
Arnaud Alessandrin, a sociologist at the University of Bordeaux who has written books about gender identity, said the French government is behind European neighbours in terms of transgender rights, and he welcomed the public outcry over Fouad's death as a sign that awareness is growing.
"A few years ago, people didn't care about the suicide of a trans youth, he said. "Today, they are indignant. People are starting to say that it's not normal."
Alessandrin said the attitude shift is coming about due to high school students, "who are speaking out more. The education system can no longer ignore them."
He said he is increasingly contacted by school nurses and counsellors seeking advice on how to support trans students as they seek to change their names, appearances and other forms of gender expression "but there are still a considerable number of institutions that don't want to change".
Fouad, who was of North African origin, had suffered both gender and racial discrimination inside and outside school, said a friend, Annabelle, who was at Friday's protest. Annabelle did not want her last name published because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Fouad "was suffering a deep pain that dates to a long time ago", and was aggravated by the situation around her gender identity at school, Annabelle told The Associated Press.
"We are here to send a message of tolerance," Annabelle said. "And to tell Fouad we are here for her."
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
All Blacks, France set to renew long-standing rivalry after being drawn in same pool for 2023 Rugby World Cup
A New Zealand-France game evokes so many memories — the 1987 and 2011 finals, both won by the All Blacks; the dramatic ‘99 semi-final and ’07 quarter-final, both won by Les Tricolores.
Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira sacked as Nice coach after run of defeats
Appointed in 2018, Vieira had been under growing pressure after last week's shock home defeat by struggling Dijon left the ambitious Cote d'Azur club in the bottom half of Ligue 1.
France's data privacy watchdog fines Google, Amazon 135 million euros for advertising cookies
The CNIL said these cookies, which allow websites to identify users and remember their previous activity and thus provide targeted advertising, were placed on their computers without their expressed consent