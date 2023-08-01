French prison population hits all-time high; know why

The number of people incarcerated in French prisons has reached an unprecedented level, with the latest official statistics from the Justice Ministry revealing a staggering 74,513 inmates. Since the close of 2022, the country has repeatedly shattered its own inmate records, setting six new highs in nearly every month.

This significant figure reflects a concerning increase of 2,446 prisoners compared to the previous year and a staggering surge of 15,818 since the summer of 2020. During that period, around 10,000 prisoners were released due to the Covid-19 outbreak, aiming to ease the notorious overcrowding problem within the prison system. It was only last April when France first surpassed 73,000 inmates, marking a significant turning point.

The occupancy rate of the entire prison system currently stands at a distressing 122.8%, reaching a staggering 146.3% for facilities housing pre-trial detainees and those with short sentences. This overcrowding has led to a dire situation, leaving 2,478 inmates without proper beds, forcing them to resort to sleeping on mattresses laid on the floor.

The European Court of Human Rights raised concerns about the prison system’s “structural” overcrowding in 2020 and ordered the country to compensate 32 inmates with damages up to €25,000 ($27,500) for severe violations of fundamental rights. Despite pledges to add 15,000 additional prison beds by 2027, recent reprovals from the court and a parliamentary report highlighting the “urgent need” for prison regulation mechanisms indicate an ongoing challenge.

The situation further deteriorated after violent riots erupted across the country following the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop in Nanterre last month.

The government’s strong stance on a “firm,” “rapid,” and “systematic” response led to over 742 protesters receiving prison sentences, with 600 of them incarcerated, as reported. This unrest prompted the deployment of approximately 45,000 police officers to contain the situation, resulting in an estimated €650 million ($721 million) in damages and over 4,000 detentions, including 1,200 minors.

Prisoner advocacy group, Observatoire International des Prisons, cautioned that overcrowding is likely to worsen, as authorities have adopted a “zero-crime” policy ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Last year, the group advocated for the decriminalization of some misdemeanors, such as driving without a license and drug use.

Additionally, they suggested reducing the use of pre-trial detention and exploring alternatives to incarceration for certain offenses to address overcrowding concerns. The group emphasized that merely increasing the number of prison beds would only exacerbate the problem.

Ironically, in recent years, France has taken a different approach by introducing criminalization for “cyber harassment” and even schoolyard bullying. This contrasting approach may further strain the already overwhelmed prison system.