“India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership made of trust and friendship, which are only getting stronger with time,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in Hindi as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris.

Earlier today, PM Modi also became the first Indian premier to be conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour is France’s highest civilian and military award.

On Thursday PM Modi was conferred the award at the Elysee Palace. With this award, the Indian leader joined the ranks of world leaders like the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the world is marching towards a new world order and India’s role and capabilities are also changing rapidly.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora in Paris, PM Modi said that the People-to-people connection is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership,”.

“Today the French Prime Minister came to greet me. Tomorrow I’ll join my friend President Macron at the Bastille Day parade. This is a reflection of the bond between the two Nations,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi announced that New Delhi and Paris have come to an agreement have reached an agreement on the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France which will start from the Eiffel Tower.

The PM also said that Indian students pursuing masters in France will be given a 5-year long-term post-study visa.

