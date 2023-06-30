French President Emmanuel Macron urges parents to keep teen kids inside home

French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents on Friday to keep their teenage children inside the home as the interior minister has set a curfew for all transport systems in the country.

Macron has also blamed social media for fuelling riots across the nation following the police shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

In the face of a growing crisis that hundreds of arrests and massive police deployments have failed to quell, Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency, an option that was used in similar circumstances in 2005.

The president has particularly held Snapchat and TikTok for being the platform where people are organising the unrest and serving as conduits for copycat violence.

Macron said his government would work with technology companies to establish procedures for “the removal of the most sensitive content.” He did not specify the content he had in mind but said, “I expect a spirit of responsibility from these platforms.”

Following the most devastating night of widespread rioting in response to the deadly police shooting of a teenager, French President Emmanuel Macron convened his cabinet for a second crisis meeting in two days on Friday.

Authorities reported hundreds of police officers were hurt and hundreds of people were arrested as rioters clashed with officials in towns and cities across France, torching buildings and vehicles and looting stores after the most destructive night of nationwide rioting yet in protest at the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.

France’s Interior Minister said Thursday that 40,000 police personnel will be deployed overnight to quell the rioting that has seized cities and villages in the aftermath of a tragic police shooting.

According to ministries, scores of police personnel have been injured. Éric Dupond-Moretti, the Justice Minister, stated that 130 police officers were injured following the violence

“All this has to stop,” the minister declared. He gave no details about the types and seriousness of the injuries.

With inputs from AP.

