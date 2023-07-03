French policeman who shot 17-year-old teen receives millions in donations, way more than victim's family

As a shock to many, the policeman who shot 17-year-old Nahel M in France received more than 986,000 euros ($1.07 million) on Monday, beating donations made to the victim’s family.

More than 40,000 people have pledged money on Gofundme.com for the police officer involved in the killing of Nahel.

The collection quickly outstripped the 189,000 euros gathered for the family of the dead 17-year-old, Nahel, who was of North African origin and lived with his mother on a housing estate in a west Paris suburb.

Nahel’s grandmother said she was “heartbroken” to see so much support for the killer of her grandchild.

“He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone,” she told the BFM channel on Sunday.

“I have confidence in the justice system. I believe in justice.”

During a traffic stop, the shooting exposed deep political divisions in France.

Many right-wing figures seek to defend the security forces, while those on the left see the death as a consequence of systemic racism in the police.

Earlier today, mayors across France called on officials and the public to stage protests against the violence that has persisted in the country since police shot a 17-year-old boy last week.

The call for a “mobilisation of citizens for a return to republican order” came after angry protestors vandalised the residence of a mayor, prompting widespread violence.

In a statement, an association of the country’s mayors noted that areas “everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence”.

Eric Ciotti, the head of the right-wing Republican party in the country defended the move to support the policeman and said he might contribute.

The officer’s family was “facing difficulties”, he said.

The 38-year-old policeman, named in French media as Florian M., has been detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

