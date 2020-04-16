French police shoot dead a knife attacker in north of Paris: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French police shot and killed on Wednesday a man who attacked police officers with a knife in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, a police source said.

The attack took place around 1430pm GMT when police officers were on bike patrol, the source said.

The source could not elaborate on the knife attacker's motives.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Chris Reese)

