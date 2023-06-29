French man who killed HR managers for 'ruining career' gets life in jail

French man who shot dead three Human Resource managers for ‘ruining his career’ has been awarded life in prison.

The accused, Gabriel Fortin, 48, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a court in Valence on Wednesday and will spend a maximum of 22 years behind bars.

Fortin, known as the “HR killer,” was apprehended in 2021, just days after the women were shot and killed.

Speaking after the verdict, the lawyer representing Géraldine Caclin’s family, one of the victims, stated that Fortin response to life’s failures was to carry out this crime.

The first killing took place on January 26, 2021, in the Alsace region, where Estelle Luce, a human resources manager, was shot in the head in her company’s parking lot.

Later that evening, another HR manager was shot at his home by a man posing as a pizza delivery person, with Mr. Meichel surviving the attack.

Two days later, in a different location 500km away, a man wearing a facemask and carrying a plastic bag entered the local job centre in Valence.

He pulled out a gun and killed Patricia Pasquion, the benefits director. Minutes later, he also killed Géraldine Caclin, another HR manager, at an environmental services company near Valence.

The police traced Fortin through the license plate of the car he used to flee the job centre, connecting him to the final murder.

It was later revealed that Ms. Luce and Mr. Meichel had been involved in Fortin’s dismissal from a company in 2006. Ms. Caclin had led the dismissal proceedings against him three years later.

Although Ms. Pasquion had no direct involvement with Fortin, the police believe he held resentment towards the staff at the Valence job centre where he was registered until 2013.

During the two-week trial, Fortin remained mostly silent but claimed to be a victim of conspiracies leading to his dismissals and accused spying.

His lawyers argued that he was mentally unfit to stand trial, citing isolation and personality disorders.

However, prosecutors presented evidence showing that he had extensively planned and researched the attacks.

Bertrand Meichel, the sole survivor of the attacks, also attended the court hearing and questioned the limited duration of Fortin’s imprisonment.

He expressed disappointment that life imprisonment, which was promised when the death penalty was abolished in 1981, is now limited to 22 years.

