French man abducted in Mexico released - Foreign ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - A French man who was abducted in Mexico on Sunday has been released, the French Foreign ministry said on Monday.

According to Mexican media reports, the Frenchman was abducted with a Mexican while on a trip to the Nevado national park in Toluca.

The French ministry had provided no further details about the man, but said it was working with local authorities to find him.

The ministry said on Monday the Mexican national travelling with him was also freed.

A dozen years of gang-fuelled violence have claimed well over 200,000 lives in Mexico while murders hit record levels last year.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

