You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall

World Reuters Apr 20, 2020 00:11:42 IST

French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 395 more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,718, as the pace of increase in fatalities continued to slow and the number of people in intensive care fell.

France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 - the lowest level since March 30.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 00:11:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




#CoronaHeroesKoSalaam



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests COVID-19 may become seasonal; countries must continue physical distancing until 2022

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 19 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 19 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres