French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 395 more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,718, as the pace of increase in fatalities continued to slow and the number of people in intensive care fell.

France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 - the lowest level since March 30.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

