French company withdraws beer carrying picture of Hindu Goddess after outrage

A French company has withdrawn its beer bottles displaying the image of a Hindu goddess after social media outrage.

Replying to UK Insight which raised the issue, Bien Manger tweeted “We would like to inform you that this product has been withdrawn from our site following a controversy about its label. We are waiting for feedback from the brewery on the evolution of this label and this product.”

Bien Manger withdraws offensive beer bottle displaying Hindu Goddess. Thank you @BienManger for your understanding and prompt action. Please review all bottle art & ensure no Hindu sacred images are used currently or in the future. #Hindu #Hinduism #offensive pic.twitter.com/0XvVDhcFIu — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) January 14, 2023

On 11 January UK Insight shared a picture of the Bien Manger beer bottle on Twitter and said “it’s highly insensitive, disrespectful & hurtful to Hindus. The Goddess Hindus worship is being used on your beer bottles. We demand you recall all such products & stop further manufacturing of it.”

In 2021, a French brewery named Grenade-sur-Garonne was called slammed for launching “Shiva beer.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.